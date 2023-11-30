Govt approves 97 Tejas fighter jets, 156 helicopters for IAF

New Delhi, Nov 30 The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the purchase of 97 Tejas fighter jets and 156 Prachanda Helicopters for the Indian Air Force as part of a Rs 1.4 lakh crore package that will go to public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a senior official confirmed.

The DAC headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also gave the go-ahead for the IAF’s plan to upgrade 84 Sukhoi 30 fighter jets.

The LCA Mark 1A Tejas light combat aircraft has over 65 per cent indigenous components. Among its notable features are indigenously developed Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missile capabilities, a sophisticated Electronic Warfare Suite, and the capability for air-to-air refuelling.

The plane is being manufactured by HAL.

The entire upgrade process of the Sukhoi 30 fighter jets will also be carried out in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor