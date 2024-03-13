Govt approves setting up a new centre in Hyderabad to boost MSME exports

New Delhi, March 13 The Central Government has approved the setting up of the Export Acceleration and Experience Centre (EAEC), in Hyderabad, to help Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) boost exports, an official said.

The proposal was cleared at a meeting chaired by MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday.

The EAEC, to be set up at the National Institute for MSME, will provide comprehensive support services, including market research, logistics solutions, digital marketing training, access to funding and global marketplace through a unique blend of seamless academia-industry collaboration.

Another proposal for setting up a Centre of Excellence for MSME Enablement of Technology (COMET), in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad was also cleared by the MSME Minister.

The upcoming centre will facilitate MSMEs with inter-disciplinary and design-focused technologies that would enable them to be global players with indigenous technology development.

This proposed centre will be a platform for Technology Development, Testing, Demonstration and Certification for MSMEs, with digital cataloguing and will be a B2B Marketplace for technologies, according to an official statement.

It will also facilitate the MSMEs in developing energy efficient technologies apart from solving their existing technological problems.

It also intends to sensitise the MSMEs on advanced technologies, provide hands-on training and skill development, and encourage entrepreneurial activities.

