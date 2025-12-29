Govt awards 12 GATC certificates to 11 private entities to boost legal metrology ecosystem

New Delhi, Dec 29 The government on Monday said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has achieved a significant milestone by awarding 12 Government Approved Test Centre (GATC) certificates to 11 private entities, thus strengthening India’s legal metrology verification ecosystem through a structured public–private partnership framework.

This step marks a transformative reform in the country’s legal metrology system by expanding verification capacity beyond the public sector and enabling greater participation of qualified private entities.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening accuracy and reliability in weights and measures used in trade and consumer transactions, while improving ease of doing business and regulatory efficiency, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The certificates were presented by Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in the presence of BL Verma, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs.

The recognition of private entities as GATCs follows the amendment of the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, notified on 23 October 2025.

According to the ministry, the amended Rules significantly expanded the scope of GATCs and enabled private laboratories and industries meeting prescribed technical criteria to undertake verification and re-verification of weighing and measuring instruments, in line with international best practices.

Under the amended framework, 18 categories of weighing and measuring instruments are now covered, reflecting the Government’s commitment to addressing evolving technological and sectoral requirements across healthcare, transport, energy, infrastructure and consumer services.

The recognition of private GATCs is expected to significantly improve accessibility to verification services, reduce turnaround time and support faster compliance for manufacturers, traders and service providers across the country.

The ministry said that regular and decentralised verification of consumer-facing instruments such as weighing scales, water meters and energy meters will minimise inaccuracies, ensure consumers receive full value in everyday transactions and strengthen trust in the marketplace.

