Govt committed to achieving WHO recommended doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000: NMC Chaiman

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Union government is committed to achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000, said Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, here.

Sheth congratulated the graduating students as well as their parents and faculty members for their dedication in guiding and motivating the students towards a service in healthcare

“The government is committed to increasing the number of doctors in the country to meet the World Health Organization’s recommendation of maintaining a uniform doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000 nationwide,” Sheth said. The current doctor-population ratio in the country stands at 1:834.

The expert also shared ongoing efforts to achieve a balanced undergraduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG) ratio of 1:1, aiming to elevate the quality of India’s healthcare system to the standards of developed countries.

Sheth also highlighted innovative initiatives being introduced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and the NMC, such as integrating skill-based and virtual learning alongside traditional physical education, to fulfill the requirements of competency-based medical education.

“Prioritise your health and well-being, to persevere through challenges, and to remain lifelong learners,” he told the students.

Dr. Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised that the occasion “marks the beginning of lifelong commitment to the health and well-being of the nation.”

Kotwal urged the students to continue pursuing knowledge, discovery, and service with integrity, compassion, and respect as their guiding principles.

“Medicine is not just about curing disease; it's about caring for the patients who suffer,” she said.

Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) also called for empathy for patients.

“This is a noble calling built on compassion and an unwavering commitment to human life,” said Sharma, while encouraging the graduates to remain humble and grounded, no matter how far they go or how much they achieve in life.

During the ceremony, degrees were presented to 250 postgraduate students, Doctorate of Medicine (DM) students, and the first batch of 100 MBBS graduates.

