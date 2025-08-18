Govt committed to adequate civic amenities in urban areas: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 18 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that the state government is committed to accelerating planned urban development and ensuring adequate civic amenities in cities.

He directed officials to complete urban development projects on time with a strong focus on quality and regular monitoring so that the public can benefit at the earliest.

The Chief Minister was addressing a review meeting of the Urban Development and Self-Governance Department at the CMO on Monday.

He said that the government’s priority is to strengthen basic facilities in urban areas, including infrastructure, sanitation, drinking water, roads, sewerage, solid waste management, and housing.

Sharma instructed the Rajasthan Housing Board to make maximum use of its properties and align its projects with current consumer needs. He said the Board should compete with private developers by offering quality housing at reasonable prices.

He also directed that its schemes be extensively publicised, projects be made innovative, and private sector participation be encouraged.

The Chief Minister said that encroachments on both sides of the Dravyavati River in Jaipur should be removed on priority and the area developed as a tourism hub with plantation drives.

He reviewed progress on major infrastructure projects, including the construction of elevated roads at Riddhi-Siddhi Crossing and Apex Circle to ease traffic congestion in Jaipur. Sharma directed officials to implement the upcoming Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Urban Development Scheme for sewerage, drainage, parks, and mobility planning.

He instructed the timely preparation of NITs, tenders, work orders, and DPRs for pending budgetary announcements, stressing that projects should be completed in phases with clear accountability at every stage.

He also directed to expedite Jaipur Metro Phase-2 (Sitapura to Ambabadi and Vidyadhar Nagar) and fast-track housing projects in Jodhpur’s Badli, along with the formation of the Bhiwadi Development Authority.

He emphasised that land allocation for all budget announcements of 2025–26 should be completed quickly to enable timely implementation.

The Chief Minister reviewed sewerage and drainage works in Barmer, Dholpur, Phulera, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Taranagar, Churu, Nagar, and Sikri-Deeg. He directed the timely execution of these projects for improved sanitation and traffic management.

He also instructed that solid waste processing plants in Alwar, Pali, Bhilwara, Dausa, Hanumangarh, and Jhunjhunu be made operational soon with proper publicity, along with farmer-oriented seminars.

He further said that modern shelter-cum-charging stations should be established to ensure the smooth operation of e-buses in urban areas.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of announcements made in the Budgets of 2024–25 and 2025–26. Minister of State for Urban Development (Independent Charge) Jhabar Singh Kharra, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, and senior departmental officials were present.

