Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 17 President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that the government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities, adding that real progress of the nation and society lies in the development of all sections of society.

Addressing the national conclave on the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’, she said that the government’s efforts aim not only to provide financial assistance to tribals but also to provide opportunities for education, health, employment, technical skills, and equal participation in governance.

She also presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at the function held in Delhi.

The President said that this conclave reflects our national resolve to make governance truly participatory, inclusive, and based on people's participation.

She added that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched with the transformative vision of making every tribal village self-reliant and a proud village.

She highlighted that this campaign aims to ensure that tribal communities participate in the nation's development journey and that the benefits of development reach all tribal areas and people.

Murmu expressed confidence that the Tribal Action Framework will play a vital role in the development of our tribal people and the country.

The President said that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan strengthens the spirit of public participation by empowering Gram Sabhas and community-led institutions.

She stated that through meaningful participation of tribal society, national policy can be influenced and schemes can be made more effective.

Murmu stated that tribal traditions remind us that development must be in harmony with nature.

The President highlighted that in recent years, the government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities.

She stated that the government has rapidly expanded infrastructure in tribal areas, and residential schools and scholarship programmes have been established to integrate tribal youth into the mainstream.

Murmu underlined that skill development and self-employment schemes have given new impetus to traditional crafts, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship.

She was happy to note that these efforts have not only increased livelihood opportunities but also strengthened self-confidence and self-reliance in tribal people.

The President said that in our journey towards a developed India, we must remember that real progress of the nation and society lies in the development of all sections of society.

She added that we should build an inclusive society where all citizens participate meaningfully and are capable of shaping their own destiny.

