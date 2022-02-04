Govt committed to form committee on MSP, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is committed to form a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the upcoming assembly elections are concluded.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Tomar said, "Government is committed to form a committee on MSP as announced by PM Narendra Modi. We wrote to Election Commission for permission, the EC wrote back saying MSP Committee can be formed after assembly elections are over."

On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The Prime Minister had also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

