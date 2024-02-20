Govt committed to principles of systemic reforms: Haryana Governor

Chandigarh, Feb 20 Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, in his address during the Budget Session in the Vidhan Sabha, said the government, which is committed to the principles of good governance through systemic reforms, has so far released Rs 74,679 crore to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

Highlighting the government's motto of 'Service through Good Governance', the Governor said the year 2023 was commemorated as the 'Antyodaya Utthan Varsh', dedicated to uplifting the most marginalised individuals.

“This year, the state government continues its commitment with the theme ‘Sankalp Se Parinaam Varsh'. To achieve the vision of 'Antyodaya', e-governance has been extensively utilised to streamline administrative processes and reduce human intervention,” he said.

The Governor also informed the initiation of the 'Jan Samvad' programme by the government, which is aimed at engaging with the public and addressing their concerns.

A dedicated Jan Samvad portal has been established to handle the requests and grievances received through this initiative. This effort has streamlined the delivery of government services and programs, ensuring accessibility and timeliness for citizens from the comfort of their homes, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,' which commenced from Khunti, a tribal-dominated area in Jharkhand, on November 15, 2023, Dattatreya highlighted its objective of promoting inclusive development and raising awareness about the welfare policies of both the Central and state governments.

In Haryana, 6,803 programmes have been conducted across 6,225 gram panchayats and 578 urban local bodies as part of this Yatra, drawing participation from thousands of individuals so far.

The Governor also highlighted the government's innovative measures to extend the benefits of different schemes to every household, surpassing the limitations of the Aadhaar card by introducing the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' for family identification.

So far, approximately 2.85 crore members belonging to around 71.42 lakh families have been registered through this initiative.

On the issue of corruption, the Governor underscored the government's commitment to combating it.

In 2023, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered 205 cases, conducted 152 raids, and apprehended 186 individuals, including 30 gazetted officers, 156 non-gazetted officers, and 40 private individuals, he said.

This effort resulted in an average of 16 corrupt officials being apprehended every month, the Governor added.

