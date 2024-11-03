Govt committed to support orphan children, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday visited the Balika Ashram in Kalpa in Kinnaur district and said that the government was committed to supporting orphan children and continuously working for their welfare and upliftment.

During his visit, the Chief Minister said that all orphans in the state were recognised as ‘Children of the State’. He emphasised that these children are now the responsibility of the government and their education and other essential expenses would be fully borne by the government.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to enact laws specifically aimed at securing the well-being and rights of orphaned children. These laws ensure that all orphan children receive the comprehensive support they need, including access to education, healthcare and other necessary needs which would help them build a better future.

While interacting with girls in the ashram, the Chief Minister encouraged them to focus on their education and strive for success in life. He assured them that the state government would provide all possible support to them so as to ensure their bright future.

Sukhu directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur to conduct regular surprise inspections of the Balika Ashram and promptly address any issues faced by the children.

The Chief Minister announced a Diwali gift of Rs 25,000 for each inmate of the ashram and presented tracksuits to them.

The girls expressed their gratitude and performed a cultural programme on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister visited and offered prayers at the Bodh Temple Kalpa.

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shekhar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presided over the closing ceremony of the four-day state-level Kinnaur Mahotsav. He lauded the people of Kinnaur for preserving and promoting their unique traditions. He said such festivals not only unite the community but also make people aware of the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor