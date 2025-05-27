Govt committed to tribal development during Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh: Union Minister Oram

New Delhi, May 27 Promising all-round development of tribal areas, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said on Tuesday that the government is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh from November 15, 2024 to November 15, 2025.

Asked about the welfare schemes for tribals, the Minister said that in the Union Budget 2023-24 a major initiative was announced to address the health crisis caused by sickle cell anaemia, particularly in tribal regions.

The mission aligns with the country's vision to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, he said.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement that as part of the year-long celebrations, states/Union Territories are conducting national-level and state-level events through the tribal research institutes across the country.

"This annual celebration honours the contribution of tribal leaders and communities to India's freedom struggle and nation-building," said the statement.

Minister Oram said that Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) stands as a transformative policy level initiative aimed at fostering the holistic development of 75 particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) across 18 states and a Union Territory.

PM-JANMAN is designed to provide equitable access to essential services for PVTG communities, improving their living conditions and facilitating their socio-economic progress, the Minister added.

He told that the budgetary outlay of the scheme is Rs 24,104 crore (Central share: Rs 15,336 crore and state share: Rs 8,768 crore).

The core objectives of the scheme include providing safe housing, clean drinking water, enhanced education, healthcare, nutrition, road connectivity, electricity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities within three years.

Minister Oram said that his Ministry also implements five scholarship schemes, benefiting 30 lakh tribal students annually.

The Ministry said the sickle cell anaemia elimination mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2023, from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

More than five crore individuals were screened for sickle cell anaemia under the universal screening drive.

It highlighted the two-week nationwide awareness campaign, conducted from June 19 to July 3, 2024, during which 1.6 lakh events were organised. These included one lakh health camps, 27 lakh screening tests and 13.19 lakh screening cards distribution.

The statement said 15 centres of competence were sanctioned across 14 states to enhance tribal healthcare services.

