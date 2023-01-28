Govt constantly removing bottlenecks for faster disposal of litigation in CAT, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is constantly removing bottlenecks for faster disposal of litigation in the Central Administrative Tribunal across the country, said a press release by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

While addressing the two-day Orientation Workshop for the Members of the Central Administrative Tribunal at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi today, Jitendra Singh, who is also the Chairman of the IIPA Executive Council, said that the government, in the last eight years, has repealed around 2,000 laws which had become obsolete.

He said that the government has looked forward and made efforts to reduce the burden of the judiciary by simplifying procedures and removing hurdles, added the statement.

Singh also launched the Namani Gange Calendar on the occasion.

Singh said that while conceptualising the idea of a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), it was expected that the setting up of such Administrative Tribunals to deal exclusively with service matters would go a long way in not only reducing the burden of the various Courts and thereby giving them more time to deal with other cases expeditiously but would also provide to the persons covered by the Administrative Tribunals speedy relief in respect of their grievances.

He said that Parliament enacted Article 323A to provide for special Tribunals for the purpose of hearing specialized matters like service matters on two grounds, first, the High Court is so much burdened with other types of works and, therefore, it is not possible for it to expeditiously dispose of service matters. And, second, the service matters need an amount of specialization and, therefore, an element of the experience of service matters is necessary

The Union Minister said that with the increasing pendency of litigation before the High Courts, the theory of 'alternative institutional mechanisms' has also been propounded to defend the establishment of Administrative Tribunals. He noted that these Administrative Tribunals are expected to function as a viable substitute for the High Courts.

Singh said that the Administrative Tribunals are distinguishable from the ordinary courts with regard to their jurisdiction and procedure, as they exercise jurisdiction only in relation to the service matters of the litigants covered by the Act.

He stated that these Tribunals are also free from many of the procedural technicalities of the ordinary courts. Singh said that the Tribunal is thus now manned by persons having vast experience in judiciary and administration, resulting not only in quick disposal of cases, but quality judgments as well.

He appreciated the fact that these Members are discharging their duties similarly as are being discharged by higher judiciary in the country, independently of government intervention and the Chairman of the Tribunal can be given powers akin to that of the Chief Justice of a High Court.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) was set up on November 1, 1985. with Benches in five places. As of date, it has 19 regular Benches, 17 of which operate at the principal seats of High Courts and the remaining two at Jaipur and Lucknow. Both the newly created Benches at Jammu and Srinagar have been made functional.

The Jammu Bench was made functional w.e.f. June 8, 2020, and the Srinagar Bench has recently been made functional w.e.f. November 23, 2021. Singh noted with satisfaction that since its inception in 1985 and up to November 30, 2022, 8,93,705 cases have been received in CAT for adjudication (including those transferred from High Courts), out of which 8,12,806 cases have been disposed of, leaving a pendency of 80,899 cases.

He noted that the disposal rate by CAT, on average, has been above 90 per cent. He said that there is no doubt that the Central Administrative Tribunal has come a long way and is rightly being characterised by the uniqueness of its jurisdiction and procedure. Freedom from the long-drawn mandatory procedural technicalities has enabled it to achieve an unmatched disposal rate.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor