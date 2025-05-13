Govt contemplates enhancing MSP for wool, says Himachal CM

Shimla, May 13 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday said the government is contemplating enhancing the minimum support price for wool, and a decision would be taken after consulting all stakeholders.

Interacting with a delegation of the Gaddi community led by newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation Chairman Manoj Kumar, the Chief Minister said the government is aware of the hardships being faced by the Gaddi community and is committed to resolve their issues.

He said the government would ensure that sheep and goat rearers receive remunerative prices for their hard work, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

Sukhu said that by adopting a sympathetic approach, the government had enhanced the compensation manifold for the affected families during the monsoon disaster of 2023 by offering a special relief package.

Under this initiative, the government had enhanced the financial assistance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 for the death of sheep, goats and pigs.

He said the financial assistance would be further enhanced to support the livestock rearing community.

Earlier, H.P. Wool Federation Chairman Manoj Kumar expressed gratitude for his appointment and assured that he would work with dedication to meet the expectations of the Chief Minister.

He said his appointment was a matter of pride for the entire Gaddi community residing in Chamba and Kangra districts. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh was also present on the occasion.

Sheep rearing in Himachal Pradesh is an important source of livelihood for a large percentage of small and marginal farmers, mainly settled in tribal areas.

Rampur Bushari and Gaddi breeds are famous for their indigenous carpet wool production in the country.

Being a reliable source of income to the shepherds through the sale of wool, animals, meat, manure, milk, and skin, the Himachal Pradesh State Wool Federation, an apex cooperative institution, is playing a major role in strengthening the pastoralists with an aim to save wool growers from exploitation by middlemen and traders.

