Govt cracks down on ragging at Gandhinagar medical college; seven students suspended

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 The Gujarat government has taken strict action after a serious case of ragging surfaced at a medical college in Gandhinagar, suspending seven third-year students for two years and several second-year students for six months.

State Medical Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said the disciplinary move follows a formal complaint lodged by the hostel dean, who alerted authorities about the harassment of first-year students.

According to officials, the dean immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed that the third-year group, along with second-year students, had subjected juniors to mental harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Based on the findings, the government ordered swift suspensions and issued stern warnings to all those involved, stressing that such conduct is unacceptable in an institution that trains future doctors.

Addressing the media, Minister Pansheriya appealed to students to uphold dignity and humanity, reminding them that they are pursuing a profession built on compassion and ethical responsibility.

“You come here to fulfil your parents’ dreams. Hurting or tormenting others is neither acceptable nor justified. To become a respected doctor, humanity must come first,” he said.

The minister further warned that similar incidents anywhere in the state will attract immediate action, potentially jeopardising students’ academic careers.

He noted that ragging often pushes vulnerable students into extreme distress, and urged young people—especially those aged 18 to 20—to act with maturity and empathy.

“Many students at this age lack emotional resilience. Your behaviour could cost someone their life or ruin your own future,” he cautioned.

The government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on ragging and directed all colleges to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent any such incidents.

In India, ragging is strictly prohibited under the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009, which make it a criminal offence.

The rules ban any act of physical or mental abuse, bullying, intimidation, humiliation, or harassment inflicted by senior students on juniors, whether inside or outside campus.

Institutions are required to form anti-ragging committees and squads, file FIRs for any confirmed incident, and ensure 24x7 helplines, affidavits from students, and strict monitoring in hostels and common areas.

Punishments range from suspension, rustication, and expulsion to imprisonment and fines, depending on the severity of the offence.

Colleges that fail to act can also face penalties, including loss of grants or affiliation, underscoring India’s zero-tolerance stance on ragging.

