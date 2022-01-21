Govt dedicates 'Thrividha Dasoha' to people of the state: CM Bommai

The state government has dedicated itself to providing 'Thrividha Dasoha of Anna '(food), 'Akshara' (education) and 'Ashraya' (shelter) for all the poor and weaker sections of the society, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after launching the Dasoha(charity) programme as part of the Dasoha Day celebrations at Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Bommai said, Dasoha is a tradition of Karnataka. This is a day that conveys the importance of food, education and shelter, said Bommai.

The state government has raised the per capita quota of rice for Anna Dasoha from 4kg to 5kg. Ragi and Jowar too are being distributed in accordance with the food habits of the region, he added.

The ration is being provided for Mutts and other charity institutions which are engaged in Anna Dasoha. As for Akshara Dasoha, the state government has launched the Vidya Nidhi scheme for children of farmers, Rs 150 cr has been released for direct disbursement of scholarships for children of construction workers. State and central governments have taken up housing schemes for Ashraya Dasoha and about 5 lakh houses are being built, Bommai said.

On celebrating Dasoha Day as a government programme, Dasoha Day would be celebrated in a more organised way as a government programme. The state government is committed to spreading Dasoha culture all over the state. "I have participated in today's programme with a resolve to tread in the path of Siddaganga Seer. It is our government's mission to provide food, education and shelter for all," Bommai said.

Replying to a question about conferring Bharat Ratna for Sri Shivakumaraswamiji, the Chief Minister said he would decide on sending the recommendation to the union government after discussing the issue with his top leadership.

The meeting with expert committee members later in the afternoon would decide on the continuation of the weekend curfew. Many legislators, MPs and organisations are set to convey their opinion on the issue. A suitable decision would be taken based on the views of the experts and the trend of the prevailing third wave of COVID-19, Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

