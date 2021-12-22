Govt deliberately suspended MPs to ensure bills could be passed easily: Mallikarjun Kharge

With both Houses of the Parliament being adjourned sine die a day ahead of the scheduled date, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the Centre had deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bill could be passed easily.

Speaking with the media, Kharge said, "Government deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bills could be passed easily."

"We requested the government to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused. Now they are blaming the Opposition for it," he added.

Slamming the Centre, the Congress MP further alleged that the attempt to block the operation of the House was deliberate as "they did not want the issues of China, inflation, unemployment or MoS Teni to be raised".

Kharge also told that Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who is also Chairman of the House, had informed him that the winter session might be adjourned indefinitely today.

Notably, the session had seen Opposition MPs regularly protesting over a host of issues in the Upper House, especially on the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs and sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra's involvement in the killing of eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident occurred in October beginning.

The standoff between the opposition MPs and the government is still going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

