Govt determined to fence India-Myanmar border along Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Feb 1 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday reiterated that his government with the help of the Centre is fully determined to fence the India-Myanmar borders along the state and prevent immigrants from across the border besides identifying new migrants.

Interacting with the local people at Kumbi in Bishnupur district, the Chief Minister said that the state government is also committed to make the state as drug free and ensure that there is no further ethnic hostilities among future generations.

Manipur has 398 km international unfenced border with Myanmar and the work for fencing has already been started.

The Chief Minister said that the government is always there for the violence hit displaced persons and that ‘Go to Village’ events would be conducted at the earliest to look into all their requirements and needs.

Regarding provision of livelihood assistance to displaced families, the Chief Minister said there is a scheme called the 'One Family One Livelihood' which provides up to Rs 10 lakh loans with a 30 per cent grant.

The interaction event was also attended by several ministers and MLAs.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of a local publication at the J.N. Manipur Dance Academy, the Chief Minister said the goal is to leave a safe and sound Manipur for the present and future generations with their own identity and dignity.

The state is in a struggle towards achieving this goal, he stated.

It is right to criticise or denounce the goals if they are wrong, otherwise people should support and cooperate with the government, Singh asserted.

“During a struggle we will face certain difficulties, but let us not turn back on our goal,” the Chief Minister said appealing for cooperation and support of the people.

The Chief Minister further spoke on issues like regulation of ‘Free Movement Regime’ along India-Myanmar border, biometric recordings of immigrants, demographic imbalance, border fencing.

Explaining the bad impact of drug menaces on the society, he said that he had started his campaigning against drugs before he joined politics in 2002 and was working as a journalist.

During his time as journalist he along with a few were quite embarrassed by all the negative reports in national and regional media concerning drugs and its impact on Manipur, said Singh.

The Chief Minister also recounted a few occasions from during his own days as a working journalist of the state and how the present All Manipur Working Journalists Union came into being.

Biren Singh began his career as a football player and got recruited in the Border Security Force (BSF) playing for its team in domestic competitions.

He resigned from the BSF and turned to journalism. Despite having no formal training and experience, he began the vernacular daily ‘Naharolgi Thoudang’ in 1992 and worked as the editor till 2001.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor