Govt did right thing by accepting report on 2020 B'luru riots: Bommai

Bengaluru, Oct 1 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Siddaramaiah-led state government has done the right thing by accepting the report submitted by the magistrate appointed by the previous government to examine the actions taken by the police during the 2020 DJ Halli and KJ Halli riots in Bengaluru.

Three persons were killed and over 50 injured in the violence that broke out over an inflammatory social media post by a relative of then Congress MLA in August 2020.

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house and K.G. Halli police station were set afire.

Bommai said that in the report related to the violence, the government's action initiated to check the chaos, and prevent attack on the police and to protect law and order had been upheld, he said.

"The Congress never came to the rescue of its MLA whose house was attacked by the mob but they questioned the firing by the police," Bommai stated.

The former CM said the truth has come and the state government has accepted it.

"It was a heinous crime to attack the police station. Such incidents must not recur and the government must take correct steps," Bommai said.

"The previous government had appointed a commission to provide relief for the damage caused to the public properties. The government must accept the commission's recommendations and build public properties on priority," he added.

