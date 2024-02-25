Govt engineer in J&K's Ramban booked for rape

Jammu, Feb 25 A case of rape was filed against an engineer of the J&K Jal Shakti Department in Ramban district on Sunday, police said.

Police said accused, Yawar Amin is an Assistant Engineer in the Jal Shakti Department and posted in Samagra area in Ramban.

"He has been booked for rape and at the moment, is on the run," a police official said.

As per police, the victim in her complaint filed at the Banihal police station said that the accused raped her when she was alone in his house after his wife had left for Jammu recently.

"The complainant said the accused gave her some medicine after which she fell ill and he raped her subsequently. The complainant said that after she disclosed the incident to the wife of the accused when she returned from Jammu, she was thrown out of the house," the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and the investigation has been started.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor