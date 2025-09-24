Govt Extends Gen Anil Chauhan’s Tenure as Chief of Defence Staff Till 2026

The central government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan till May 30, 2026. Gen Chauhan was appointed as the CDS on September 28, 2022, following the death of his predecessor, General Bipin Rawat.

The Ministry of Defence said the government approved the extension up to May 30 or until further orders. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff. He shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30, 2026, or until further orders,” the statement read.

Gen Chauhan was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981 and has held key command and staff appointments. He has received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service.