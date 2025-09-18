Govt focusing on raising share of natural gas in India’s energy mix

New Delhi, Sep 18 The government plans to accelerate the use of piped natural gas (PNG), complementing renewables through gas-based power, and scaling opportunities in CBG, hydrogen, and LNG mobility.

Addressing the ASSOCHAM India Gas Infrastructure Conference, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Secretary, Anjan Kumar Mishra, said: "With industry collaboration and policy support, we can raise the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix well beyond 15 per cent and make clean, affordable energy a reality for every household.”

Lauding the sector’s achievements in promoting the ease of doing business, including efforts to transition households from LPG to PNG, he noted the progress made in laying the groundwork in rural areas and stressed the importance of scaling access and boosting power generation through natural gas. A collective commitment is required to build a resilient, future-ready gas infrastructure, aligned with India’s vision for sustainable growth and carbon neutrality, he added.

Mishra said that over the past few years, the government has laid the foundation - authorising more than 300 geographical areas, advancing rural access, and fostering ease of doing business.

ASSOCHAM Task Force on Hydrocarbons Co-Chairman & Pipeline Infrastructure Limited MD Akhil Mehrotra emphasised the need for a faster rollout of city gas networks, supported by a robust "gas to power" strategy. He called for greater integration of renewables, expanded energy storage solutions, and a strong mobility ecosystem to drive adoption.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd's Director - Commercial, Mohit Bhatia, emphasised that the nation’s vision to achieve a 15 per cent share of natural gas in the energy mix by 2030 is not merely an aspirational figure but a collective mission anchored in action.

Highlighting the transformative role of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector, he underlined how every new pipeline, CNG station, and household connection brings the country closer to cleaner air, healthier communities, and globally competitive industries.

Bhatia reflected on the growing strength of the global LNG landscape, where India has already emerged as the fourth-largest importer, and outlined how expanded regasification capacity, innovative solutions like SSLNG hubs, and transparent gas exchanges will shape the future. Stressing natural gas as the bridge fuel for decarbonization, he spoke of its pivotal role in reducing industrial emissions, modernising logistics, and balancing renewable power.

