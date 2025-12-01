Govt follows methodology consistent with global standards to compile key data: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 1 The government has undertaken the Global Indices for Reforms and Growth (GIRG) initiative for monitoring the progress of 26 select Global Indices via inter-ministerial coordination for driving reforms and growth in the country, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, told the Rajya Sabha that the Ministry compiles various indices such as Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), and monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as per the methodology consistent with international standards.

"The Base Year of these indices is revised periodically to incorporate the improvements in methodology as per international guidelines and to capture structural changes during the intervening period, and using the latest available databases," he noted.

The 26 key Global Indices are published by 16 international agencies, spanning four broad themes: economy, development, governance, and industry.

The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, serves as the knowledge partner and central coordinator for this exercise.

“Under the GIRG framework, the 26 selected indices have been allocated to 17 nodal ministries, which are entrusted with specific responsibilities to spearhead improvements,” said the minister.

Notably, these nodal Ministries are required to conduct a thorough review of the index methodologies and proactively engage with the respective publishing agencies/International bodies and the line ministries concerned to ensure that the most recent official Indian data sources are utilised in the computation of these indices.

The minister further informed that nodal/line Ministries are mandated to identify performance gaps and implement appropriate remedial measures and policy reforms to address the underlying issues, thereby driving tangible progress in India's standing on the global stage.

Moreover, ‘GoIStats’ mobile application has been developed to provide on-the-go access to official statistical data produced by the ministry to the users.

