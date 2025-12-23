Govt fully committed to protect Aravallis, unlike extensive illegal mining in Cong era: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Dec 23 Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that the government is fully committed to protecting the Aravalli range and will not allow illegal mining under any circumstances, asserting that recent rumours about dilution of safeguards are misleading and politically motivated.

In an interview with IANS, Minister Yadav said the Supreme Court has clearly backed the government’s approach, emphasising scientific and sustainable management of the Aravallis while strictly curbing illegal mining.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: Saving the Aravallis is no longer limited to just the Aravalli region; the issue is being discussed across the country. What would you like to say on this?

Bhupender Yadav: The government is fully committed to saving the Aravallis. All necessary steps will be taken to protect them. The Supreme Court has also delivered its judgment. For mining purposes, a definition of the Aravalli and Aravalli hills has been laid down. The biggest issue in defining mining is stopping illegal mining. Until a scientific management plan is prepared, no new mining will be permitted. The responsibility for preparing this plan has been entrusted to ICFRE. So, the government is fully committed, and we are actively involved in this process.

IANS: Has the Supreme Court given any kind of relaxation for mining in the Aravallis?

Bhupender Yadav: The Supreme Court has not granted any relaxation. It has said two things. First, it has recognised the Ministry’s Green Aravalli Project. Second, it has assigned responsibility to our ICFRE institution that no new mining will be allowed until a comprehensive plan is prepared. Under this plan, the Aravalli hills and the Aravalli range will be identified, their eco-sensitivity will be assessed, and only then can mining be considered. This decision has been made to stop illegal mining and to introduce sustainable mining through a proper plan.

IANS: Is mining being allowed for the first time up to 100-metre-high hills in the Aravallis?

Bhupender Yadav: This is not about allowing mining up to 100 metres. The issue is the identification of the Aravalli hills. It is not measured by height alone but from the ground level. If hills are 200 metres high, the 500-metre area between them will also be considered part of the Aravalli range. Protected areas will remain fully protected, and nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli area will remain outside mining zones.

IANS: Will this be defined from the top or from the bottom?

Bhupender Yadav: It will be defined from the lowest ground level upwards, based on the geological structure of the district.

IANS: What has been the Supreme Court’s position? Is this new from the Congress era?

Bhupender Yadav: To stop illegal mining, the Supreme Court formed a joint committee with FSI, the Geological Survey of India and the CEC. This committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

IANS: What was the situation of mining in the Aravallis during the Congress period?

Bhupender Yadav: There was extensive illegal mining, which is why people approached the court. This petition also dates back to that period. Now, with the Supreme Court’s decision, sustainable, scientific, eco-friendly and limited measures will be implemented to protect the Aravallis.

IANS: In 2018, the Supreme Court said 31 hills had completely vanished due to mining. What is your response?

Bhupender Yadav: That is precisely why a management plan will be prepared for every district.

IANS: There are claims that Chittorgarh and Madhopur are being excluded from the new management plan. How true is this?

Bhupender Yadav: All parts of the Aravallis will be included. No area is being excluded.

IANS: You have said rumours are being spread on the Aravallis issue. Is there any foreign funding or NGOs behind this?

Bhupender Yadav: Those who want to lie will do so by choice. But they are not succeeding. The public now knows the truth.

IANS: Is this similar to the kind of opposition seen during the Narmada issue in Gujarat?

Bhupender Yadav: This is a lie born out of the Congress party’s political frustration. People have understood the reality.

IANS: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once blamed NGOs and foreign agencies for protests against the Kudankulam plant. Is opposition to the Aravallis based on similar grounds?

Bhupender Yadav: Political opponents of the Aravallis are trying to create confusion. Their attempts have completely failed.

