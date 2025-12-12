'Govt has agreed to discuss': Priyanka Gandhi on LoP raising air pollution issue in LS

New Delhi, Dec 12 After Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, raised the issue of air pollution in the Lok Sabha (LoP) on Friday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that everyone, including the government, has agreed to discuss it.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “I think everyone agreed on it. The government has also said it is ready to discuss. An action plan should be made. It is enough now, as pollution is increasing continuously. While we discuss different topics, there must also be a discussion on this. Something concrete should come out of it. It will be good if the government prepares an action plan and implements it.”

Rahul Gandhi said, “I raised the pollution issue in the House. This is a matter all parties can agree on, as children are affected and people suffer from diseases like cancer. I suggested that there should be a unanimous discussion, not a blame game, with expert input, to show the country that we can work together in a united way.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi raised the crisis of air pollution in the Lok Sabha, urging the government to formulate a comprehensive, time-bound strategy to improve air quality across Indian cities.

“Most of our cities are covered under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are suffering from lung diseases, people are getting cancer, and the elderly are struggling to breathe,” Gandhi said, highlighting the severe health impact of toxic air.

He noted that the issue commands unanimous concern across party lines.

“There is full agreement between the government and the opposition on this issue,” he said, offering full cooperation in developing a joint action plan.

Gandhi demanded an immediate discussion in Parliament, adding, “The Prime Minister should present a plan for every city outlining how, in the next five or ten years, we can make significant progress -- even if the problem cannot be fully resolved at once.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 331 at 7 a.m., placing the city once again in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Jahangirpuri emerged as the worst-affected locality in the national capital with an AQI of 405, pushing it into the 'severe' zone.

