Govt has increased direct recruitment to IPS from 150 to 200 from Civil Services Examination 2020: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that the Government has increased the recruitment to IPS (Direct Recruitment) from 150 to 200 from Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.

On the question of Lok Sabha MP Dr Pon Gautham Sigamani, Nityanand Rai informed Lower House that the vacancies in the service are caused due to factors such as retirement, resignation, death, removal of service etc. As on 01.01.2022, the authorized strength of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers is 4,984 against which 4,120 IPS officers are in position.

"As on date, 226 posts in Central organizations i.e. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) to be manned by IPS officers from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Director General level are unfilled," MoS Home Rai said.

He further added that during this year, 144 IPS officers have applied for central deputation. 95 IPS officers at various levels have been appointed till date CAPFS and CPOs, during this year

( With inputs from ANI )

