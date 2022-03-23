Govt has set target of creating 220 new airports by 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Highlighting that the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the Government has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025.

Replying to the demands for grants of the Civil Aviation ministry for 2022-23, Scindia said that India had moved forward in domestic and international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Cargo flights for perishable food items will be increased to 30 per cent with 133 new flights in the coming years," he said.

Scindia said the simplification of pilot licence will be done in the coming days with the latest technology. He said that the Government plans to create 33 new domestic cargo terminals, set up 15 new flight training schools for pilots, create more jobs, and increase focus on the drone sector.

"With this, Government has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025," he said.

The minister informed the House that 3.82 lakh passengers per day undertook air travel in the last seven days. He informed the house that Ministry is targeting to triple the passenger throughput from 34.5 crore in 2018-19 to 40 crore in 2023-24. Scindia said 90 flights sent to five countries evacuated students from Ukraine.

Scindia thanked the Indian Air Force which conducted 14 sorties and operated 4-C17 Globe Masters during the evacuation.

The minister informed the House that 15 per cent of total pilot strength in the country are women.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, Scindia said, "In all other countries in the world, only 5 per cent of the pilots are female. In India, over 15 per cent of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been a lot of changes in the aviation industry in the last 20-25 years."

"Earlier only big cities had airports. Today that has changed completely. This is the reason why the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia said today.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

