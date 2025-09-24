Govt help soon for farmers hit by heavy rains, floods; NCP ministers, MPs, Legislators to give one month’s salary to CM Relief Fund

Solapur/Dharshiv, Sep 24 Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the government will provide assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in various parts of Maharashtra and NCP Ministers, MPs, Legislators will give one month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund.

He instructed the administration to rehabilitate the citizens trapped in the floods to safe places, provide them with food, water, electricity and medicines.

Dy CM Pawar, who visited several villages from Solapur and Dharshiv districts affected by heavy rains and floods, said that crops like urad, maize, soybean and tur have been extensively damaged.

Besides, houses have also been damaged and livestock lost due to the floods.

He added that he has asked the administration to complete the Panchnamas of all the affected farms and properties.

“Today, I went directly to the fields to inspect the crops and interacted with the farmers to understand their problems and gathered information about the damage that has occurred.

"I gave clear instructions that the administration should make meticulous plans and promptly implement the necessary measures to ensure that immediate assistance reaches the farmers in the flood-affected areas. Our government stands firmly with our farmer brothers,” he said.

He added that he has urged growers not to lose heart as the government will provide all possible assistance. “I have instructed the administration to carry out relief work urgently and to take immediate action for compensation. I have categorically told the administration that there should be no negligence in conducting relief and rescue works,” he added.

“Measures are being devised to navigate the flood situation that has arisen due to excessive rainfall and to ensure that normalcy in affected villages is restored. Resolving farmers' difficulties promptly is the primary responsibility of the administration. I assure that no ryot will be left in distress,” he said.

Ajit Pawar said that to support farmers get back on their feet, the government has allocated Rs 1,339.49 crore.

“Approval was granted in the Cabinet meeting to distribute Rs 1,339.49 crore to assist farmers to help them overcome the losses incurred to their crops and livestock due to heavy rainfall and floods in various districts of the state from June to August 2025.

"In cases where agricultural crops are damaged due to natural disasters such as heavy rainfall, floods, and cyclones, assistance is provided to farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund in the form of grants. In addition to the 12 natural disasters prescribed by the Central Government, the State Government has established a policy to provide assistance to citizens affected by local disasters such as unseasonal rain, heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, sea surges, and fires,” he added.

“A sum of Rs 565 crore will be distributed for the Amravati division, Rs 721 crore for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, and the remaining amount for other divisions. The funds will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the DBT portal. Farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall this month will also receive immediate assistance after the assessment of their crop damages,” assured Dy CM Pawar.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar declared that all NCP ministers, MPs, Legislators of the state Assembly and Council have decided to immediately donate one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. “In this challenging period, the NCP has resolved to stand together and provide a new lease of life to the affected brothers and sisters in Maharashtra,” he said.

“The grief over the loss of homes, businesses, and household belongings in the floodwaters is as vast as the sky. But in this difficult time, our Mahayuti government and all the workers of the NCP are working hard to provide relief. In this time of calamity, my farmer is not alone. The government stands firmly with him. Due to torrential rains, there has been significant damage to human lives, homes, livestock, agricultural lands, and kharif and horticultural crops in many districts of Maharashtra. This situation is heart-wrenching,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor