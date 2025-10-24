Govt initiates process to appoint next CJI, seeks Chief Justice Gavai's recommendation

New Delhi, Oct 24 The Union government has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, seeking his recommendation for the appointment of his successor.

The process marks the formal initiation of the appointment procedure for the next CJI, a step that is conventionally taken about a month before the incumbent demits office.

CJI Gavai is scheduled to retire on November 23.

This is in line with the established convention that the outgoing CJI names the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the highest judicial office of the country.

As per seniority, Justice Surya Kant is next in line to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India and is expected to assume office following Justice Gavai's retirement.

CJI Gavai, who is currently on a four-day official visit to Bhutan, is expected to send his recommendation to the Union government after returning to New Delhi.

Under the Memorandum of Procedure governing appointments to the higher judiciary, the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seeks the recommendation of the outgoing CJI for naming his successor, a process designed to ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of the judiciary.

Justice Surya Kant, born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, began his legal practice at the Hisar District Court in 1984 and shifted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court a year later.

Known for his expertise in constitutional, service, and civil law, he represented several universities, boards, and corporations, and also served as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana in 2000.

He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 9, 2004, and went on to serve as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court from October 5, 2018, before his elevation to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

Justice Surya Kant is due to retire on February 9, 2027, giving him a tenure of nearly 15 months as Chief Justice of India (CJI) once appointed.

At present, he also serves as Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee since November 2024.

