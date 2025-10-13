Govt introduces Alliance Air’s "Fare se Fursat" fixed airfare scheme

New Delhi, Oct 13 Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday inaugurated 'Fare Se Fursat', a historic initiative by government-owned regional carrier, Alliance Air.

'Fair Se Fursat' is aimed at giving passengers freedom from the stress of fluctuating airfares and promoting ease of flying in the country.

Under the scheme, Alliance Air will offer a single, fixed fare that remains constant regardless of the booking date, even on the day of departure.

The initiative will be implemented on a pilot basis from October 13 to December 31, across select routes, to evaluate its operational feasibility and passenger response.

"The 'Fare Se Fursat' scheme perfectly aligns with the core principles of the UDAN scheme. Today, Alliance Air is carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising aviation and making it affordable for the middle class, lower-middle class and neo-middle class," the minister said.

The static fare system eliminates uncertainty and stress associated with fluctuating airfares, ensuring the predictability of costs, even for last-minute bookings.

“Since taking charge of the Ministry, my focus has been on making aviation more people-oriented. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision under UDAN, we have launched Udan Yatri Cafes offering tea for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20 and snacks for Rs 20 at airports," Naidu said, expressing his broader vision for making Indian aviation more passenger-centric.

It is making air travel more dignified and affordable. Now we are taking a step further and addressing the major concern of passengers, which is the airfare, he added.

Emphasising the contribution of the regional carrier, Naidu described Alliance Air as the backbone of the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, connecting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to the national aviation network.

"Alliance Air has taken a bold and exemplary step with the idea of One Route, One Fare. It is truly ‘Naye Bharat ki Udaan’ thinking beyond profitability and keeping the focus on public service," he said.

India’s aviation market largely operates on a dynamic pricing model, where ticket prices vary in real time based on demand, seasonality and competition.

