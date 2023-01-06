Govt introduces portal for passes of Republic Day

The Centre on Friday launched an online Invitation Management Portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public to witness Republic Day and Independence Day events. The Government’s e-governance initiative was launched by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in the national capital today.

The portal provides the facility for general public planning to attend the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations to purchase the tickets online irrespective of the geographical location. The platform also provides the facility to issue of online passes to the dignitaries and their guests along with the provision for general public.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt termed the portal as another milestone in ‘Digital India’ initiative and a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of e-governance model which is based on easy, effective, economical and eco-friendly governance.He stated that the government is committed to ensure ease of living to every citizen, adding that ‘Digital India’ and ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ are bringing government and people together.