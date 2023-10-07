Govt is forcing digitalisation, using it as tool to discourage demand for MGNREGA: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 7 Congress on Saturday once again took a swipe at BJP accusing it of forced digitalisation in the name of transparency and using it as a tool to discourage demand for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "On the one hand, 48 per cent of all vehicle sales in India during April-Sept 2023 were of SUVs. On the other hand, in the first 6 months of this financial year itself, the Rs. 60,000 crore budgeted under MGNREGA for the year 2023-24 has been exhausted."

"This not only clearly indicates the deepening rural distress and rising inequality across the country, but also demonstrates the Modi government’s priorities which is indirectly suppressing demand for MGNREGA work by inordinately delaying wage payments," he said.

Slammming the government, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member said: "To make matters worse, the Modi government has forced digitalisation in the name of transparency, while actually using it as a tool to discourage demand for MGNREGA among those who genuinely need the programme."

Congress has been critical of the government for reducing the budget for MGNREGA across the country.

The Congress has also been raising the issue of unemployment and inflation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor