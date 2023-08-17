Govt launches ‘FloodWatch’ app to disseminate information on advanced forecasts

New Delhi, Aug 17 Government on Thursday launched the mobile application ‘FloodWatch’ with the aim of using mobile phones to disseminate information related to the flood situation and forecasts up to seven days on a real-time basis to the public.

The in-house developed user-friendly app has readable and audio broadcast and all the information is available in two languages, i.e. English and Hindi.

Key feature of the app includes real-time flood monitoring where users can check up-to-date flood situation throughout the country.

The app utilises near real-time river flow data from various sources.

It also provides flood forecast at nearest location where users can check the flood advisory at the station nearest to them on the home page itself.

Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman Kushvinder Vohra after launching the app said that it is quite user-friendly and is available for download on Android devices, providing widespread accessibility to users globally.

“The app can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store. The app will also be available on Apple iOS soon,” he informed.

‘FloodWatch’ app utilises advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts.

With this app, users can access essential information regarding flood situation in the country. The user-friendly interface will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events.

It’s other key features include forecast using an Interactive Map where users can check the CWC flood Forecast (up to 24 hours) or flood advisory (up to seven days) either by directly selecting the station from map or the user can also search for the name of the station in the search box.

The location will be zoomed in on the map when the name of the station will be selected from the dropdown.

The app will also provide state-wise or basin-wise flood forecast (up to 24 hours) or flood advisory (up to seven days), which can be accessed by selecting specific stations, state wise or basin wise from the dropdown menu.

--IANS

