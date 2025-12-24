Govt launches inter-departmental referral system to improve patient care: Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 24 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the tendency of patients travelling outside the state for medical treatment has reduced significantly, attributing it to major improvements in the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

To further ease patient care, the state government has introduced an Inter-Departmental Referral System (IDRS), he said. Inaugurating National Dentist Day-2025 and the 24th Annual Conference of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Tripura State Branch, at Pragya Bhavan here, Saha noted that December 24 marks the birth anniversary of eminent dentist Padma Bhushan Rafiuddin Ahmed.

He said the Indian Dental Association had decided to observe December 24 as National Dentist Day at its meeting held in Jaipur on January 17, 2016, to highlight the importance of dental health in overall well-being and create awareness about regular dental check-ups.

“The role of dental surgeons in promoting oral health is extremely significant. Such awareness initiatives should not be limited to one day but carried out throughout the year,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the broader role of dentistry, Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said that dental health contributes to mental well-being and helps people stay stress-free.

In a lighter vein, he remarked that although no dental surgeon in India had earlier become a Chief Minister, he had broken that trend, often inviting questions from the opposition about a dentist running a state.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of forensic odontology, stating that it plays a crucial role in identifying unidentified bodies and victims of disasters such as plane crashes and tsunamis through dental records.

Referring to improvements in healthcare services, Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the number of beds at the government-run GB Hospital has been doubled, with another 100 beds to be added soon.

He said five successful kidney transplants have been carried out in the state with the assistance of a private hospital in Manipur.

“For the convenience of patients and better coordination among departments, the Inter-Departmental Referral System has now been introduced,” he said, adding that the government is working with a humane approach to ensure quality healthcare for all.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards the vision of a ‘New India’, and Tripura is striving to move forward in the same direction.

The function was attended by Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, National Health Mission Mission Director Dr Saju Wahid, Health Department Director Dr Debashree Debbarma, and other senior officials and eminent doctors.

--IANS

sc/dan

