Govt launches star ratings for solar panels, to be voluntary for 2 years

New Delhi, October 20 Government on Friday launched a standards and labelling programme for solar panels, which will be voluntary for the first two years.

Under it, solar panels will have star ratings, indicating their quality and energy efficiency.

Power Minister R K Singh said that it will make it easier for citizens to make an informed and judicious decision while purchasing and deploying solar photovoltaic modules, commonly known as solar panels.

The star labelling scheme prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for PV modules is from January 1, 2024 till December 31, 2025. For this period, there shall be no labelling fee, official sources said.

“Star enabling of solar panels will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 million tonnes per annum by 2030,” Singh said.

Government will also insist upon 100 per cent "Made in India" solar panels after a few years, he said.

“We will bring in a policy after two years, under which even PV cells should be manufactured in India and not imported from elsewhere. After a further two years, we will insist on wafers to be made in India so that our solar panels will be 100 per cent 'Made in India' and high-quality solar panels, where first cells and later wafers too shall be Made in India. India is not going to be satisfied with second best, we want nothing but the best.

“So, lesser efficient panels will be removed from the ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) over time and outdated models will not be endorsed by the government,” Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor