Govt led by Modi is made of five 'Cs', says Stalin in podcast series

Chennai, Sep 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that corruption is rampant under the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his podcast series ‘Speaking for India’, the Chief Minister alleged that the government led by Narendra Modi is made of five 'Cs' -- communalism, corruption, corporate capitalism, cheating and character assassination.

He said, “This is a rule of five Cs and it’s a befitting description. The BJP has managed to hide it through propaganda and advertisements until now. However, the newly-formed INDIA coalition and its leaders are shedding light on this. It is tearing apart the BJP's facade. Prime Minister Modi’s pomp and show are also being exposed."

Stalin further said that the opposition parties are raising key issues and the CAG reports are proving that the opposition is sharing factual insights based on real data.

He also mentioned the UDAN scheme and claimed that out of the 774 routes planned under the scheme, only 7 per cent of the routes are operational while that remaining 93 per cent remain ineffective.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor