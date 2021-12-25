Govt moving ahead with vision of good governance, says Pushkar Singh Dhami

Marking Good governance day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the state government is moving ahead with the vision of good governance.

Dhami participated in a "Raibar ek naye Uttarakhand ka" program organized at Ganga Resort Rishikesh on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "Today is celebrated as Good Governance Day and we are moving ahead with this vision of good governance."

Along with this, he also bowed down to Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali and Madan Mohan Malviya, the great heroes of the Peshwar incident.

Describing the program "Raibar of a new Uttarakhand" as the message of Devbhoomi, the Chief Minister described the brainstorming held in this event as giving direction to the possibilities of development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that such events also work for uniformity, continuity in development and making the circumstances favourable. It also helps in preparing the condition and direction of the development of the state. He said that this holy Ganga of development of the state continues to move forward as the welfare of the people, for this we have to be a partner. In the development of the state, it is not the journey of anyone alone, but the collective journey of all of us.

The Chief Minister said that people's opinions and dialogue play a very important role in the development of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat on behalf of the entire state. He said that he will definitely fulfill the vision of the braveheart General Bipin Rawat ji for Uttarakhand, and will follow the path shown by him and will continue to work for the sustainable development of Uttarakhand as per his vision. He said that every possible help was provided by him in the military Dham to be built by the Uttarakhand government.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the cooperation of the Central Government, many such works have been done in the state, which could not have been imagined earlier.

"PM Modi ji has made the dream of creating a railway network near the mountains come true. Today, the work on Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project and strategically and geographically important Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail project is progressing rapidly. Similarly, work is also being done on Char Dham All Weather Road, Bharat Mala Project at a fast pace," he said.

"Char Dham Yatra is the lifeline for Uttarakhand and these projects will facilitate Char Dham Yatra, promote tourism and bring revolutionary changes in our economy. Delhi Dehradun Expressway is going to further reduce the distance from Dehradun to Delhi. Kedarnath reconstruction work is in the final stage. The foundation stone of 400 crore schemes has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister here. A plan of 250 crores has been made for the beautification of Badrinath Dham," he added.

"The focus has been on tourism, AYUSH, wellness, IT, solar energy and service sectors for investment in hilly areas. Working on the mantra of 'Gramodaya se Rajya Uday', we are developing Growth Centres in all Nyaya Panchayats on a cluster basis approach," the Chief Minister said.

He said that whatever time he has got as the chief servant of the state, he has devoted every moment for the development of the state. "It is our resolve that when the 25 years of the establishment of the state are completed, then we will make Uttarakhand the best state of the country. We are working on it," he said.

In the program, 50 famous personalities of Hill Mail - 2021, "Shikhar Par Uttarakhandi" were released by the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

