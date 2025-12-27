Govt not intimidated by Chomu violence, will continue action against encroachments: Giriraj Singh

Begusarai (Bihar), Dec 27 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that the Rajasthan government will not be intimidated by the Chomu violence and will continue to take action against the illegal encroachments across the state.

The violence reportedly erupted on Friday over the removal of stones and installation of iron railings and a boundary wall near a religious place close to the main bus stand of Chomu in Jaipur.

According to officials, an agreement had been reached with a local community to remove stones lying on the roadside.

However, tensions flared when iron railings were later installed at the site. When police and administrative teams arrived around 3 a.m. on Friday to remove what they termed an illegal encroachment, a crowd allegedly turned violent and began pelting stones, injuring six policemen.

Reacting to this, Singh said, "The Rajasthan government was taking action against the illegal encroachments. If there is an illegal construction outside a mosque, that does not mean that it will not be removed."

"The violent incident that took place there shows that some people want to display their strength, but today, the government is not intimidated by such demonstrations. The work to remove encroachments will continue," he added.

The situation remains tense in Chomu town near Jaipur on Saturday following violence triggered by a dispute over the installation of railings outside the religious place.

To prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order, the administration has extended the suspension of WhatsApp and social media services for another 24 hours, till 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner Poonam issued orders extending the internet shutdown after receiving a report from the Police Commissioner.

The ban, scheduled to end at 7 a.m. on Saturday, has been extended in view of the sensitive situation. Officials believe misinformation circulating on social media could further escalate tensions.

The police have so far arrested 110 accused, including 11 women, in connection with the violence. The arrests were carried out following the identification of stone-pelters, who were detained at their homes. Special Commissioner Rahul Prakash is personally monitoring the case.

Authorities have stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing communal harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor