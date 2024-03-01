'Govt not paying attention to demands of farmers'

Chandigarh, March 1 Adamant over the continuation of the agitation till demands are accepted, farmer leader Sarwan Pandher on Friday claimed that the government was not paying attention to farmers' demands.

"Rather than paying attention to farmers, they are focused on how to win the elections," Pandher told the media.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, comprising legal guarantee of the minimum support price of their crops.

With the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, farmers on February 23 decided to suspend the 'Dilli Chalo; march till February 29.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at the Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 after their march to the national capital was stopped by security personnel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor