Govt of India must urgently share detailed evacuation plan with Indians stranded in Ukraine, their families: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Centre must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine as well as their families.

Tweeting a purported video in which Ukrainian army personnel can be seen using force against the Indian students, who gathered at the western border of Ukraine, the Congress leader said, "My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can't abandon our own people."

Earlier, the Indian embassy had asked the students and citizens to come to western border of Ukraine so that they can be safely evacuated and taken back to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

