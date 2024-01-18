Govt official assault: Patna police arrest one accused

Patna, Jan 18 One accused was arrested on Thursday in connection with the brutal assault on a Bihar government official here, police said.

The arrested accused was identified as Ranjan Yadav.

The main accused Tanuj Yadav and Nayan Yadav, sons of Nagendra Yadav, a nephew of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, are on the run.

"We have registered an FIR against Tanuj Yadav, Nayan Yadav and others under the various IPC sections in Rupaspur police station. During the raid, we have arrested one person named Ranjan Yadav. He was involved in the attack. The main accused persons are at large," SP, City, West Patna, Rajesh Kumar said.

"We are continuously raiding several hideouts of the accused and soon initiate property attachment process if they would not surrender before us," he said.

The incident was related to a property dispute between Tanuj Yadav and Manish Kumar Singh. “We have received information that about 15 to 20 men were involved in a brawl at Moon Height apartments. Our police and DIAL 112 teams immediately reached there but no one was present. When we called up the phone number from which the call was made, the caller said that one person named Arvind Kumar Singh was injured in this incident and he was admitted to the ICU of Paras hospital. Our team immediately went there but he was not in a position to give a statement. When we asked the family members, they had not given the statement on the night of December 16 when the incident had happened," the official said.

"The victim’s cousin Vijay Singh gave the statement on January 17. On the basis of his statement, we have registered an FIR," he added.

Patna police also registered a cross FIR against Manish Kumar Singh and others under the various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act following statement of Ranjan Yadav, who also said that he does not know Arvind Kumar Singh.

Interestingly, Manish Sigh has not received any injury.

On January 16 around 9.30 pm, Arvind Kumar Singh along with his brother Vijay Singh were on the way from Gola road to Boring canal road when five to six goons, all reported ineabriated, brutally assaulted him. The victim’s brother claimed that one of the attackers revealed his name as Tanuj Yadav, son of Nagendra Yadav and that Lalu Prasad Yadav is his grandfather.

Arvind Kumar Singh, who is an executive officer in Gaya, sustained deep wounds on his eyes and ears and his condition is critical. The family members took him to New Delhi for better treatment

