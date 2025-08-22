Govt on wheels: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma to tour city tomorrow to check infra

New Delhi, Aug 22 Pursuing the concept of government on wheels, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Parvesh Sahib Singh plans to take a round of the Ring Road to review traffic congestion points, waterlogging-prone areas, and other key infrastructure issues on Saturday, said an official.

He will be accompanied by senior officials from PWD, Delhi Jal Board, MCD, Delhi Police, and other concerned departments, the official said in a statement.

The visit is aimed at on-ground assessment and immediate coordination among departments to ensure timely solutions.

Earlier on Thursday, Parvesh Sahib Singh stressed that the government is focusing on safety measures on UER-II.

He chaired a UT-Level Coordination Committee meeting to review key infrastructure challenges and accelerate the pace of ongoing projects under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The discussion primarily revolved around the recently inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) corridor, which is poised to play a transformative role in decongesting Delhi’s traffic and improving regional connectivity.

Highlighting the need for safety measures on UER-II, Parvesh Verma directed the Delhi Traffic Police to ensure proper awareness through signages, public announcements, and awareness drives.

Additionally, the Minister instructed that surveillance cameras, adequate manpower, and patrolling vans be deployed across the corridor, while ambulances should be stationed at regular intervals to guarantee a swift emergency response system.

“UER-II is not just another road; it is a high-speed lifeline for Delhi. We will ensure that passengers get world-class infrastructure facilities without compromising on safety and security. Our goal is to provide a convenient, safe and reliable travel experience,” Parvesh Verma said.

The Minister stressed that service roads should be constructed immediately by NHAI so that people living in nearby areas can have smooth and safe access towards UER-II. He said this would not only improve local connectivity but also ensure better traffic management on the corridor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor