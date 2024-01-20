Govt orders inquiry in irregularities of 12 DU colleges

New Delhi, Jan 20 Delhi's Higher Education Ministry has ordered an inquiry into 12 colleges affiliated with Delhi University which are fully funded by the Delhi government.

The government has alleged major financial regularities in all these 12 colleges.

The Higher Education Minister has asked the Secretary (Higher Education) to constitute an inquiry into the alleged irregularities of these colleges.

The ministry has alleged that there are major procedural irregularities in these colleges, saying that these colleges have appointed a staggering 1897 employees including -- 939 teaching and 958 non-teaching staff -- without GNCTD approval.

The ministry said that it is a clear violation of established government procedures and rules.

It has also directed the officials to identify and take strong action against principals and officials responsible for creating illegal posts, including recovering salaries since 2015 of illegally appointed staff members.

The Higher Education Minister has also sought strong action against the officers violating GFR provisions while executing contracts.

The ministry has alleged that these colleges are funded by the public exchequer and therefore, must be held accountable for any mis-utilisation of funds.

It mentioned that the lapses include spending hundreds of crores from the public exchequer.

“The colleges haven't submitted the ATR. Accountability demands transparent, judicious spending of public funds, flouted repeatedly by these colleges,” the ministry said.

It said that in these colleges contracts worth crores for security and sanitation work were executed without adhering to GFR and violated accounting norms and the approved "Pattern of Assistance" by the GNCTD.

