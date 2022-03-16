Govt planning to develop India's road network on par with US by 2024, Nitin Gadkari informs RS

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is planning to develop India's road infrastructure equivalent to that of the US by the end of 2024.

Gadkari made the assertion while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House, and sought more efforts to create awareness among the public about road safety.

Noting that "expanding road infrastructure is not the only problem", the minister said there are other aspects such as "road engineering, automobile engineering, awareness among people, and education".

Gadkari also mentioned how people in India easily obtain a driving licence.

Replying to a question by Congress MP L. Hanumanthaiah, the minister further said the number of accidents on National Highways and also about enlarging roads connecting to the National Highways are the major concern of the government for which his Ministry is taking each step.

Gadkari mentioned how nearly 1.5 lakh people in India losses their lives every year in road accidents, saying "the figure is high that the people killed in war".

To reduce the number of road accidents, the minister said black spots are spotted when more than one accident occurs at one point and necessary step is taken.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor