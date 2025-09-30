Govt plans to extend aid to flood-affected farmers before Diwali: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Sep 30 Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Tuesday said that nearly 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of agricultural land in the state have been affected due to heavy rains and floods. He announced that the state government would extend support to farmers before Diwali.

“As per the primary estimate, nearly 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of agricultural land are affected. Out of it, nearly one crore acres of land were damaged in September alone. The issue of farmers is genuine, and we will try to provide additional help,” Bharane told reporters here.

“How to help farmers is our priority. The current assistance is insufficient,” he added.

He further stated, “We will also try to provide all the concessions to the farmers that are applicable during the scarcity situation in the state.”

Large parts of central Maharashtra have witnessed heavy downpours since the beginning of the monsoon season, leading to widespread crop losses. The kharif season in particular has seen significant damage to soybean and cotton plantations, he said.

Meanwhile, an officer from the revenue department said that the damage assessment was still in progress.

“Some areas are still inaccessible. Officials have been asked to visit the affected areas physically so that no farmer is left out. However, primary estimates indicate that nearly 40 per cent of the total area under cultivation is completely damaged,” he added.

According to the officer, the reports of assessment are expected to be completed by October 5.

Speaking separately to reporters in Nagpur, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government was working to finalise relief measures.

“

Bawankule assured that the government’s priority was to support the affected farming community.

“The Maharashtra government may delay a couple of its projects, but it will prioritise farmers when it comes to facilitation and providing assistance,” he said.

He further added, “The government will try to assist the norms of the NDRF.”

