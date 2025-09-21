Govt plans to introduce skill-based curriculum for Classes 11 and 12: Dharmendra Pradhan

Chennai, Sep 21 The Union government is preparing to incorporate skill-based learning into the curriculum of Classes 11 and 12 in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Dakshinapatha Summit 2025 held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Pradhan stressed the need for a paradigm shift in teaching methods to make education more holistic and practical.

“We are on the job to introduce skill-based curriculum at the senior secondary level. The National Education Policy has strongly recommended this transformation, and we believe this will empower students to be future-ready,” the minister said.

He pointed out that the existing education system has traditionally been degree- and certificate-oriented.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly emphasised that while degrees and certifications are important, it is equally critical to ensure that students are competent and skilled. Our goal is to bridge this gap by integrating practical skills into mainstream education,” Pradhan added.

The minister also revealed that the government is working towards embedding skill-based education from as early as Class 6.

“Earlier, skill development was optional and selective. But moving forward, it will be a formal part of school education as a subject. This will ensure students not only acquire knowledge but also develop competencies relevant to the evolving job market,” he explained.

Pradhan highlighted that this initiative marks a shift from rote learning to competency-driven education, aligning with the NEP 2020’s vision of fostering creativity, innovation, and employability among students.

“Skill-based learning is one of the primary recommendations of NEP 2020. The idea is to prepare students not just for examinations but for life beyond classrooms, where problem-solving, adaptability, and innovation matter the most,” he said.

The proposed curriculum is expected to cover a wide range of vocational and practical skill areas, enabling students to pursue higher education or directly enter the workforce with greater confidence.

The education ministry, Pradhan said, is in consultation with academic institutions, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to frame the structure of the new curriculum.

"This will be a significant step in building a globally competitive and skilled workforce from the grassroots,” he noted.

