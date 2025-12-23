Govt prioritising infrastructure to build ‘New Tripura’: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 23 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the present BJP-led government has accorded top priority to infrastructure development and has significantly increased budgetary allocations to accelerate the state’s growth and build a “New Tripura”.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of some projects in Khowai district, the Chief Minister said infrastructure development is the backbone of overall progress and should rise above political considerations.

“The government is working to build a better and New Tripura. There is no alternative to development, and no politics is needed for development,” Saha said.

Referring to inclusive governance, he said he had recently announced that public representatives should be invited to government programmes irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Chief Minister also said that he recently held discussions with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and has been entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the High-Level Task Force for the development of the entire Northeastern region, also known as ‘Ashtalakshi’.

“One by one, Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states are being given this responsibility. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught us that work and development are paramount,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s financial commitment, Saha said the state budget has increased from around Rs 27,000 crore last year (2024-25) to Rs 32,000 crore in the 2025-26 financial year, with a substantial portion earmarked for infrastructure.

Citing investment momentum, he said that during the recent Investors’ Summit in New Delhi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, investment proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore were received, of which around Rs 15,000 crore pertained to Tripura alone due to the prevailing peace and stability in the state.

The Chief Minister said that on Tuesday alone, 11 projects were inaugurated and foundation stones for two projects were laid, involving an estimated cost of about Rs 113 crore.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to combating substance abuse, he said drug de-addiction centres are being set up in all districts as promised.

Saha also highlighted improvements in the health sector, noting that the number of MBBS seats in the state has increased to 400, while Agartala Government Dental College now has 63 seats.

He said bed capacity at government-run GB Hospital has nearly doubled, and foundation stones for a Critical Care Block, a Communicable Disease Centre, and two special wards were laid recently.

Chief Whip of the Tripura Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy, MLAs Pinaki Das Chowdhury and Nirmal Biswas, Khowai Zilla Parishad President Aparna Singha Roy, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Khowai District Magistrate Rajat Pant, Superintendent of Police Ranaditya Das, and other officials and public representatives were present at the event.

