'Govt property, open to all': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar doubles down on Chamundi Hills non-exclusivity stand

Bengaluru, Aug 27 Standing firm on his statement that "Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that it was the government's property, not private and was open to all.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said: "Many Christians and Muslims visit the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and offer prayers. I myself have gone to mosques, churches, and gurdwaras and prayed. People from across the world visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pray. This is Indian culture, and ultimately, this is the Constitution."

"Chamundi Hills is a government temple, not private property, and it is open to all. Hinduism is my religion, and I follow it staunchly. But I also respect all religions. I believe in humanity," he said.

His onslaught came amid criticism by the BJP leaders over Booker award winner Banu Mushtaq being invited to inaugurate the historical Dusshera celebrations. Shivakumar had then retorted that Chamundi Hill is open to people of all religions, and that people from every community visit Chamundi Hill and offer prayers to the Goddess, and it is not the property of Hindus alone.

Dusshera is inaugurated traditionally by offering floral tributes and conducting worship of goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills.

Responding to a question, Shivakumar stated: "The royal family and our government together have called Goddess Chamundi ‘Nada Devate’ (the state deity). From the beginning, neither in the Hindu religion nor in the royal family has there been any rule that only Hindus should come to this temple. Our Chamundeshwari deity blesses everyone. Can we say only Hindus can enter and ban others?"

"Some communities adopted Buddhism - don’t you want them to come? Many became Christians, and some became Muslims. No matter their background, this is about celebration. We call Goddess Chamundeshwari the deity of the state. People come from foreign countries, too. In the past, kings invited foreign guests to Chamundi Hills, and they also offered prayers here."

"Author Nisar Ahmad had also inaugurated the Dasara festival. How can anyone say certain individuals shouldn’t be allowed to reach Chamundi Hills? Dasara is a cultural celebration with religious customs. For water, sun, and god, there is no discrimination. Won’t they allow us into churches, mosques, or Jain temples?" he asked.

"There is entry for everyone. Are they saying no one should enter their places of worship? Can we say that? Chamundi Hills is government property, not private property," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

About criticism by royal scion and Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Shivakumar remarked that he had joined the BJP and forgotten history. "I am a Hindu. Along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, I offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and gave her a gift of Rs 2,000, seeking blessings for the government to provide Rs 2,000 assistance to every woman head of household in the state under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The Goddess blessed us," he said.

"Are we giving money only to one religion? We are giving it to Parsis, Sikhs, Muslims - everyone. Our national flag and state flag cannot be branded based on caste, creed, or colour. People from the Beary community speak better Kannada than us. Can we prohibit them because they are Muslims?" he questioned.

"Yaduveer’s ancestors always invited every section of society. Dasara prayers are offered by everyone, and all participate. The idol blesses all communities, and she destroys all evil forces. That is history," he said.

"Everyone should have the opportunity; prayer does not belong to any one of us. Tell me, in which Hindu temple are people of other religions not allowed? Which church or gurdwara prohibits entry?" Shivakumar asked.

Attacking the BJP, he asked: "How is this an attack on Hindus? The way we follow Hindu rituals and religion, will others be able to change it?"

"Whatever you do, this is the BJP’s political agenda to create controversy. Why didn’t the BJP shut down the Minority Department? Why are they granting funds? We have accepted their presence in the state and country. Can we chase them out? We can’t do that. The JD-S is always fake. I don’t care about these leaders," he said.

He further remarked that the BJP’s proposed ‘Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra’ in the first week of September is a political yatra, and accused the party of spoiling the sanctity of the shrine.

