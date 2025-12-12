Govt providing 40 pc subsidy to tribal youths on purchase of buses, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 12 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the government would provide up to 40 per cent subsidy in tribal areas to the youth on the purchase of buses and traveller vehicles along with four month’s exemption from road tax.

Chairing the 50th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council here, he said that to create livelihood opportunities in the transport sector in tribal areas, the government is giving top priority to creating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth. To promote self-employment in the solar energy sector in tribal regions, the government would provide interest subsidy for setting up private solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to one MW.

CM Sukhu directed officers to complete the tender process for development works in snow-bound areas at the earliest so that construction activities can begin around March-April once the weather conditions improve. He said to permanently resolve power supply issues in Pangi and Spiti, solar power plants of 1.2 MW at Dhanwas in Pangi and 2 MW at Rong-tong in Spiti would be made functional soon.

The Chief Minister said the government is also making concerted efforts to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La, and the matter has been strongly taken up with the Central government. He said steps are also being taken to resume trade activities with Tibet.

He said that due to the efforts of the government, the tribal areas have witnessed development. These regions today show greater prosperity compared to other parts of the state. The average per capita income in tribal districts is higher than in other districts. These regions not only have economic strength but also lead in social indicators. The male-female sex ratio is also better than the state average.

The Chief Minister said the government is also committed to protecting the rights of women, especially in tribal regions. He announced the construction of a new road at Nigulsari, the bottleneck on the National Highway 5, a sinking zone and marred by landslides. CM Sukhu said the government is also making efforts to strengthen uninterrupted connectivity in Kinnaur district.

He said approving pending Nautor cases in tribal areas is a priority of the government.

The state Cabinet has already approved the proposal, which has been sent to the Governor. Under the Forest Rights Act of 2006, around 1,039 land titles have been distributed till September. For the convenience of people from Kinnaur and Spiti, the construction of a tribal bhawan in Rampur is also in progress. Besides, the Nurpur tribal bhawan would also be dedicated to the public soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor