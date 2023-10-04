Govt raises cooking gas subsidy to Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 300 per cylinder

New Delhi, Oct 4 Eyeing assembly elections in five states and Lok Sabha polls just six months away, the government on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on cooking gas cylinders given under the Ujjwala scheme to Rs 300 per cylinder from the existing Rs 200.

The decision was taken by the union cabinet, which met earlier in the day.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting thatsubsidyforUjjwalabeneficiarieshas been increased from the existingRs200percylindertoRs300percylinder.

On August 29, thegovernmenthad cut the prices of domestic LPG cylinders byRs200 across board for all consumers, includingUjjwalabeneficiaries.

Ujjwalabeneficiariescurrently payRs703per14.2-kgcylinderas against the market price ofRs903.

After today's decision, a beneficiary has to payRs603 now.

The hikedsubsidyofRs300will be directly credited to the bank accounts ofUjjwalabeneficiaries.

--IANS

