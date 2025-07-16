Govt ready for talks on 'Op Sindoor', Pahalgam but Parliament must function: Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, July 16 As the Monsoon Session of Parliament gears up for a turbulent start, with the Congress set to question the Centre over the security lapses in Pahalgam and the temporary pause in 'Operation Sindoor', BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal emphasised on Wednesday that the government remains open to dialogue.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, “Parliament sessions are meant for meaningful discussions. Unfortunately, our past experiences haven’t been encouraging. The Opposition often creates disruptions over irrelevant matters, paralysing proceedings.

"However, if a topic is approved by the Speaker, the government is always ready to engage in discussion. The Opposition must play a positive role in ensuring Parliament functions.”

The Congress is expected to grill the government over recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists, which External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar has linked to an attempt to destabilise the region’s tourism economy and incite religious tensions.

Meanwhile, Khandelwal also spoke about ‘Operation Kalnemi’ currently underway in Uttarakhand, where over 300 fake godmen have reportedly been identified.

“There was a dire need for Operation Kalnemi,” Khandelwal said.

“Some individuals, disguised as sants, are tarnishing the image of Sanatan Dharma. Their actions discredit genuine spiritual traditions. This crackdown must be extended to all states.”

On the ongoing probe into the doings of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, a key suspect in a nationwide illegal religious conversion racket, Khandelwal said: “Religious conversion through deceit or force is part of a dangerous nexus. It will never be accepted. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been clear — those responsible will be caught and brought to justice.”

Dwelling on EAM Jaishankar's address at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in which he took a strong stand on terrorism, Khandelwal backed the minister's statement, adding, “What Jaishankar said reflects India's firm stance. Those who support or perpetuate terrorism, whether externally or internally, will face consequences. India will never stand with the forces that threaten its peace and unity.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor