Govt regularises 44 Gurugram colonies

Gurugram, Feb 2 Haryana government has approved 173 illegal colonies across the state which include 44 colonies in the Gurugram district, officials said on Friday.

An official said that at least 21 colonies under Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and 7 colonies under Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM) have been regularised.

He said that 5 colonies of Sohna, 8 of Farrukhnagar and 3 of Pataudi Mandi have also been included.

“Under MCG, New Palam Vihar Phase-1 and 2, Avenue 69, Mayur Kunj (Nirmal Enclave Extension), SPR Colony (Kushal Nagar Extension), Chandan Vihar-2, Royal Bhawani Enclave, an unnamed colony ( RR Colony), Siyaram Enclave, Vatika Kunj, Nihal Colony (Nikhil Vihar Extension), Maruti Kunj Colony Extension, Vatika Kunj Part-2, Saraswati Enclave-2, Shantikunj-2, Sneh Vihar Colony, Vatika Kunj Extension, Krishna Kunj, Shankar Vihar and Tekchand Colony, Shriram Enclave(Goverdhan Kunj), and Rajendra Park have been regularized,” the official said.

He said that under MCM, Shri Shyam Colony, Govardhan Patti, Garhi Green, Shanti Enclave, Kila Chand Nagar, Sona Colony, Kataria Colony have been regularised.

"Under Farrukhnagar NAP, Jat Colony, Maruti Colony, Bharwal Colony, Sherawali Colony, Balaji Nagar, Nikhar Colony,

He added that two unnamed colonies including Anandpur Ashram Colony have been regularised under Pataudi Mandi.

“Two unnamed colonies including Hari Nagar Colony, MTech Colony, MTech Colony Extension have also been regularised under the Sohna block,” he said.

